2 to hospital in Hamilton shooting, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after police said they were both shot just east of the Great Miami River in Hamilton.
Police said they responded to the 100 block of Becket Street at 8:39 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital and then transported via medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
A second victim with a gunshot wound was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital separately by non-EMS personnel, police said.
It is unclear of the extent of their injuries at this time.
Hamilton police detectives are investigating.
