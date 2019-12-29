IUPUI looks to end streak vs Cleveland St.

STEPPING UP: IUPUI's Marcus Burk has averaged 18.4 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.6 points. For the Vikings, Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 41.7 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 31 over his last five games. He's also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.