Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-PIZZA SHOP
Police kill armed man who threatened hostage at pizza shop
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer shot and killed a man who was holding an Ohio pizza shop employee hostage at knifepoint. No one else was hurt during the lunchtime confrontation Saturday at Cristy's Pizza in Lancaster, southeast of Columbus. It was initially reported to police as a robbery. Police say the armed man, 31-year-old Troy Kirk, of Lancaster, didn't cooperate with their attempts to deescalate the situation. They say an officer fired at Kirk to end the situation when the opportunity presented itself. The Lancaster Eagle Gazette reports that police indicated the hostage didn't know Kirk.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering drug overdoses in the deaths of 25 hospital patients has sued his former employer for defamation. Dr. William Husel says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he did nothing wrong when he approved fentanyl for patients for whom life support measures were ended with their families' consent. The lawsuit says the patients died from their illnesses, not the drug. It also says Mount Carmel Health System policies allowed for such end-of-life care ordered by Husel. Mount Carmel and its parent organization responded Saturday with a statement calling Husel's allegations unfounded.
FINE-FREE LIBRARY
Another library ends fines for overdue books to boost access
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio library is moving to a fine-free system for overdue items. The decision by Geauga County Public library in northeast Ohio is part of a trend of libraries of dropping fines to eliminate barriers to library access. The News-Herald reports the system will eliminate overdue fines beginning Wednesday except for telescopes, new video games and Blu-Ray DVDs. Rather than amassing fines, borrowers will have their cards blocked 21 days after the due date. Returning the overdue items unblocks the card. The director of the library system says fines can create unintended barriers for some families.
BC-OH-CENSUS WORKERS-OHIO
Census Bureau seeks thousands of workers for Ohio 2020 count
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of temporary workers to conduct its 2020 count in Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reports workers are needed to interview residents and update address lists. The bureau also is hiring field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office supervisors. The positions will pay between $14 and $23.50 an hour. There will be eight field offices in Ohio. It's unclear how many people will be hired in the state. The Census Bureau hired 24,000 temporary workers for the 2010 count. Job offers will be made between January and April, with some positions lasting through September.
OHIO GOP-CONTESTED PRIMARIES
Speaker: Taking sides in contested GOP primaries possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House speaker says it's possible the House GOP could take sides in contested Republican primaries. Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County, has control of the House Republican Campaign Committee. Gongwer News Service reports the committee could pick sides in contested primaries with no incumbent running. Householder told reporters last week that those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. The speaker already made clear he'll work hard to protect incumbent Republicans. In light of that, GOP Sen. John Eklund recently dropped a bid to unseat incumbent house Republican Rep. Diane Grendell.
AP-YE-YEAR-OF-MASS-KILLINGS
US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings
The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.
FOOTBALL THROWING RECORD
Football-making town sets record for most thrown at once
ADA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once. The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field. The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members. The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.
BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES
Prosecutor: 2 women indicted after death of beaten boy, 10
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says a woman and her sister were indicted Friday on child endangerment charges following the death of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son, who showed signs of having been severely beaten. The Dayton boy, Takoda Collins, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Dec. 13 after police were called to a home about an unresponsive child. Authorities allege he was abused by his father, who was charged this week with felonious assault and other counts. The adults are jailed on a $1 million bond each. They're scheduled for arraignment Tuesday. Court records list no attorneys for the women. The father's public defender hasn't commented.
OHIO SHOOTING-FRIEND CHARGED
Friend of Dayton gunman released to house arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release from jail to house arrest for a 24-year-old friend of the gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting that killed nine people. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered electronic monitoring for Ethan Kollie. He was released from jail Monday after being held since early August. He faces sentences Feb. 20 after pleading guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing, and authorities say there was no indication Kollie was aware of his friend's plans.
MISSING TEEN-SEARCH
Helicopters, dogs search for boy who went missing last week
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The search continues for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who disappeared a week ago and who police believe may have run away from home. Investigators looking for Harley Dilly scoured about 150 acres near his home in Port Clinton on Thursday with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. State and federal investigators are assisting the local authorities. The police chief says the teen sometimes spends a night away from home if he gets upset, and it's possible he hasn't returned home because he believes he's in trouble. Rewards totaling $4,000 are being offered for information leading to his safe return.