Rain Continues

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 5AM Monday. 1-3” of rainfall is expected by late Monday morning. Occasional showers are expected throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Flooding is expected especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The heaviest rain will be near the Ohio River. Windy conditions will settle in by this evening with gusts as high as 40 mph.