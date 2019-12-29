Rain Continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A strong area of low pressure will deliver rain and gusty winds to the Tri-State this afternoon through the overnight.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 5AM Monday. 1-3” of rainfall is expected by late Monday morning. Occasional showers are expected throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Flooding is expected especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The heaviest rain will be near the Ohio River. Windy conditions will settle in by this evening with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will cool into the 40s. Cloudy skies and the possibility of a sprinkle/flurry will be possible as temperatures drop.
Dry weather will settle in for New Year’s Eve and to kick off 2020. There is a chance of wet weather Thursday. Temperatures will be mild heading toward the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.