UIC looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 47 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisenberry has connected on 28.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.