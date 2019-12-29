Warthog dies at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s beloved warthog, Walter, passed away Saturday.
Zoo officials say in a Facebook post that Walter was behaving normally until Saturday when he was not eating properly.
That was when veterinarians examined him and found an extremely enlarged bladder that was most likely caused by a blocked urethra.
Zoo officials say Walter did not show any sign of discomfort.
A necropsy will be performed.
In Nov., the zoo also lost another beloved animal, Kimba the giraffe.
The Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals Christina Gorsuch, Kimba says Kimba was suffering from to pain related to chronic lameness.
Kimba underwent a procedure on his hooves the week prior and suffered complications from the procedure causing his death.
Kimba, 12, was the father of 6 calves with a seventh on the way.
One of Kimba’s calves, Cora, 3, lives there now.
