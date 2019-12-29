WinterFest closed Sunday due to weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -King’s Island officials took to Twitter Saturday night that WinterFest will be closed Sunday due to the rain.
Those who bought tickets for Sunday will be valid on either Monday or Tuesday.
About one to three inches of rain is expected.
Guests can enjoy New Year’s Eve at WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower Christmas Tree will be transformed into a countdown clock and fireworks will boom at the stroke of midnight.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.