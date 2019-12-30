Cincinnati police sergeant ‘dismissed'; officer retired after powers suspended amid internal investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two veteran Cincinnati police officers have left the department after they were put on desk duty earlier this year amid an internal investigation, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
And now, at least one of those officers - who was fired - is planning to fight to get her job back, sources tell us.
Sgt. LaKisha Gross and Officer Darren Sellers lost their police powers, guns and badges back in May. They were put on administrative duty amid an internal investigation, a CPD spokesman confirmed at the time.
Gross was “dismissed” Dec. 19, and Sellers retired Oct. 23, according to police records released to FOX19 NOW Friday and Monday.
Gross, 39, recently asked the union that represents Cincinnati police to file a grievance on her behalf so an independent arbitrator can review the facts of the case and compare her discipline with how previous similar cases were handled, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. The FOP grievance committee agreed to file the grievance on her behalf.
FOX19 NOW left messages seeking comment from Gross or someone on her behalf, and the police union president, Sgt. Dan Hils but did not receive them.
Sellers, 51, was unable to be reached for comment.
We also reached out to two police spokesmen, a city spokesman and City Manager Patrick Duhaney for comment and more details why these officers are no longer with the department, to no avail. We also have repeatedly asked for a copy of the internal investigation report (s) and other related documents and will continue to seek those public records.
“As soon as the IIS records have been appropriately redacted they will be made available for you,” city spokesman Casey Weldon wrote us in an email response to our latest inquiry Monday.
Both Gross and Sellers worked in the Criminal Investigation Section, according to their personnel files.
They received multiple commendations and good job reviews over their careers. Both also served in the military.
Gross became a police officer in 2005, worked in Districts 1 and 4, was promoted to sergeant in 2015 and was one of several supervisors in Personal Crimes, her personnel file shows.
Sellers was an officer since 1998, worked in Districts 2, 4 and 5 and most recently served as a polygraph examiner.
Both were put on desk duty May 7, police records show.
Police officials declined at that time to explain why or to say what led up to the internal investigation.
Gross received a reprimand last year for a series of procedure violations regarding outside employment, her most recent job review shows.
“Although these violations did not cause a significant impact to the Department, this reprimand was issued due to a pattern of behavior related to off duty details,” her supervisor, Lt. Craig Gregoire, wrote in her performance report. “After being thoroughly addressed with Sergeant Gross, I do not believe this pattern will continue. Overall, I am extremely pleased with Sergeant Gross’ decision making and effectiveness. She has proven herself to be a team player and I am confident she will continue to grow as a quality investigative supervisor."
A copy of her Oct. 11, 2018 reprimand shows she was 20 minutes late to an off-duty detail at Christ Hospital on Oct. 1, 2018 and admitted to being tardy. She was then 28 minutes late to a second detail there Oct. 11, 2018 and got off duty four minutes early yet indicated on her timesheet sheet she arrived and left on time.
Gross and Sellers are the third members of the Criminal Investigation Section to leave CPD after an internal investigation in the past year or so.
Sgt. Brian Coates retired after a probe into “unethical conduct” filed by Gregoire, police records show.
The investigation began in January 2018 after Gregoire, who is now a captain, noticed lineups were being submitted without his review once he was transferred to be the commander of CIS in April 2017, a copy of the internal investigation shows.
Gregoire realized there appeared to be a pattern of Coates requesting comp time off but the lineups Coates later submitted showed he actually worked.
Coates told investigators he took time off from work at times even though he did not have approval to take care of his wife, according to the report. He told them “he did not wish to bring his wife’s medical conditions to the knowledge of the Department.”
The internal investigation ultimately determined Coates submitted lineups showing he worked eight hours on 15 different days he really took off in 2017 and early 2018 at a total loss to the city of $4,581.60, records show.
“IIS met with the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney William H. Anderson of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on January 19, 2018. Based on the evidence presented to him, Mr. Anderson declined to prosecute," the report states.
The case went to Police Chief Eliot Isaac on Feb. 20, 2018, and it was closed April 13, 2018 with the word “None” listed in the “Penalty” section of the report because Coates retired, records show.
Gross was one of the employees interviewed by internal investigations during the probe.
“While no one has made any specific complaints to Sergeant Gross concerning Coates’ work attendance, it is common knowledge that Sergeant Coates takes a lot of time off work, and is not seen much when he is at work,” internal investigators wrote in their report.
There have been concerns in recent years about Cincinnati police officers and some other city employees being paid for time they may not have entirely worked.
Earlier this year, the state audit of the city of Cincinnati concluded there was a “systematic” overtime problem in the police and fire departments and in public works.
State auditors recommended changes and improvements in how overtime wages and compensatory time is handled, changes the police department already had incorporated by the time the audit was released.
Meanwhile, overtime in the police department fell a stunning 47 percent in 2018 once the audit began, indicating something was off, State Auditor Keith Faber told FOX19 NOW in an interview earlier this year.
