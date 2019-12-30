Cincinnati police sergeant ‘dismissed'; officer retired after powers suspended amid internal investigation

“Although these violations did not cause a significant impact to the Department, this reprimand was issued due to a pattern of behavior related to off duty details,” her supervisor, Lt. Craig Gregoire, wrote in her performance report. “After being thoroughly addressed with Sergeant Gross, I do not believe this pattern will continue. Overall, I am extremely pleased with Sergeant Gross’ decision making and effectiveness. She has proven herself to be a team player and I am confident she will continue to grow as a quality investigative supervisor."