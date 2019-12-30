Portune submits official letter of resignation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune submitted his official letter of resignation Monday, bringing to a close his 27 years of public service.
“I ask that you humbly assist in the transition of all of the duties and responsibilities to the new county commissioner, who will undertake the full duties and responsibilities of this office as required by law,” Portune wrote. “I have the upmost faith in each of you in doing so.”
The letter was addressed to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto and Hamilton County Human Resources Director Frank Spataro.
Portune has been battling cancer, is partially paralyzed and lost his leg to amputation. In September, he disclosed his cancer had returned and chemotherapy was not working.
“My cancer has spread further and ahs left me in an extremely compromised position,” he said in a press conference at the time. “I’ve got the biggest fight of my life ahead.”
During the same conference, Portune said he would not be running for reelection in 2020.
Portune’s seat was set to expire Jan. 1, 2021.
On Dec. 20, FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer reported he nominated his chief of staff, Victoria Parks, to serve out the rest of his term.
His final months in office were highlighted by the deal he brokered with City of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley over the future of the Banks development on Cincinnati’s riverfront.
In November, the county announced the exhibition hall in the newly renovated Sharonville Convention Center would be renamed Todd Portune Hall. Then in December, officials honored Portune by renaming the county building and part of the street outside for him.
The Todd B. Portune Center for County Government now sits on Todd Portune Way.
Portune was appointed to Cincinnati City Council in 1992, elected in 993, and reelected in 1995, 1997 and 1999.
He was elected to the Hamilton County Commission in 2000 and is reportedly the only consecutive five-term elected commissioner in the county’s history.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.