Amelia woman looking for Good Samaritan she says called 911 after crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An Amelia woman says she’s trying to find the good Samaritan who called 911 Monday morning after an accident spun the woman’s car into a ditch.
Victoria Richard, 42, and her coworker were reportedly on their way to work Friday morning shortly before 5 a.m. when they came upon a downed, splintered tree in the road.
“I put my breaks on with it being wet,” Richard told FOX19 NOW. “I swerved a little bit. All I remember is hitting twice.”
Richard reports her coworker told her they spun around a couple of times and ended up in a ditch on Clough Pike near Perkins Lane in Batavia.
The pair were trapped inside the car for some amount of time before Richard heard a woman’s voice.
“I heard the lady say, ‘How old are you? What’s your name?’” Richard recalled, explaining the woman was on the phone with 911.
The next thing she knew, Richard says firefighters and EMS crews were helping her out of the car.
“They literally had to cut the air bag to get me out on the board,” she explained.
Richard says she hurt her neck a bit in the accident, and that both she and her coworker hurt their hand.
As for the good Samaritan—whoever it was who called 911—she stayed until Richard’s daughter got to the scene, Richard explains. Still, Richard says she never actually saw the woman.
“We’re trying to find out who they are to thank them,” Richard said, “because in this world now, you don’t get that very often.”
Asked what she would say to the woman if she were to meet her, Richard has a simple reply, but a heartfelt one.
“I would give them a big hug,” she offered, “and say thank you.”
If you have any information on the woman who called 911 at the scene of Richard’s accident, you can get in touch with Richard through her daughter, Elizabeth Sage, who made the attached Facebook post following the accident.
