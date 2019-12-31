ISP: Butler Co. teen killed in Indiana crash, 4 other teens seriously injured

“Talawanda School District received news of a tragic accident yesterday that involved at least one high school student from Talawanda. The accident occurred in Indiana. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people involved and their families. It is always terrible when events like this occur, but certainly very difficult when things like this happen during the holiday season. Talawanda will do everything we can to provide support, and want our district families to know that we will have counselors available on Monday when students return to school.”