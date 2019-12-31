ISP: Butler Co. teen killed in Indiana crash, 4 other teens seriously injured

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 15-year-old was killed and four other teens were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Franklin County, Ind. Monday afternoon.
All of the teens were from Butler County, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said the initial investigation indicated that a 2000 red Pontiac passenger car, being driven by 18-year-old Zachary Ferneding, was traveling eastbound on Oxford Pike at Dorrel Road in Franklin County.
Ferneding lost control of the car which left the north side of the roadway. The car rolled and Ferneding was ejected. The vehicle rolled into trees where it came to rest, police said.
Ferneding was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
Bryce Hizer, 15, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Three more passengers, 16-year-old Vivian Hilbert, 16-year-old Zachary Dockery, and 15-year-old Tyler Heatherly sustained serious injuries and were transported to Cincinnati area hospitals for treatment.
Indiana State Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors at this time, however, toxicology results are pending.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Talawanda School District released the following statement about the crash:
“Talawanda School District received news of a tragic accident yesterday that involved at least one high school student from Talawanda. The accident occurred in Indiana. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people involved and their families. It is always terrible when events like this occur, but certainly very difficult when things like this happen during the holiday season. Talawanda will do everything we can to provide support, and want our district families to know that we will have counselors available on Monday when students return to school.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.