Ky. woman accused of using dog urine during her drug test

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested on Monday after attempting to use dog urine to pass a drug screening with a probation officer.
According to a report from Lexington television station WLEX, police said that Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, Ky. was at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office for a probation visit, and was asked for a drug test as part of her supervision.
An officer claimed that Miller had sneaked in a sample of urine to use in place of her own. When Miller was asked about this, she admitted the urine was from her dog. She admitted to bringing in the urine because she said she had used meth and suboxone and knew she would fail the drug test.
Miller was arrested and booked at the Bell County Detention Center, where she was charged with tampering with physical evidence and issued a probation violation and trafficking in a controlled substance warrant.
