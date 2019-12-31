Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

FATAL CRASH-FIRE TRUCK
Motorist dies after crashing into rear of parked fire truck
GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — A 43-year-old motorist has died after crashing into a fire truck that was partially parked on a freeway median northeast of Indianapolis. State police say Charles Finney was driving north on Interstate 69 near Gas City about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his SUV and slammed into the rear of the fire truck. Finney, of Indianapolis, later died at a hospital. Police say in a release that the fire truck and a state police car had their emergency lights activated and were parked “off of the travel portion of the roadway.” The fire truck had responded to an earlier crash on I-69.
FETAL REMAINS-DOCTOR
Fetal remains at abortion doc's properties can't be ID'd
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A preliminary report from Indiana’s attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found at properties owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor mean those remains cannot be identified. Tuesday's report by Attorney General Curtis Hill comes more than three months after relatives of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in Klopfer's garage in Will County, Illinois, following his Sept. 3 death at age 79. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains in inside a car Klopfer had owned.
INDIANA GAMBLING
Live dealer games starting at 2 casinos in central Indiana
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s latest gambling expansion is about to start as the two horse track casinos near Indianapolis are being allowed to have table games with live dealers for the first time. Officials of Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville have long pushed for the change that starts Wednesday afternoon. They expect they will draw more gamblers as the two casinos have been limited to only electronic games since opening in 2008. The live tables will have games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. The new games come after legalized Indiana sports betting started in September.
LAFAYETTE SHOOTINGS-TWO DEAD
Police ID 2 men killed at Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — State police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a northwestern Indiana convenience store died of a self-inflicted single gunshot wound. The victim of the Sunday evening shooting at the Family Express on Old Indiana 25 in Lafayette was identified as 42-year-old Ryan James Baughman of Delphi. The cause of death was fatal gunshot wounds to the body. The suspect was identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Kirklan Allen Conley of Lafayette. When officers arrived on the scene, one person was found dead inside the store and a gunman was outside. Police say when deputies tried to detain the gunman, shots were fired and he was killed.
TOLL ROAD-WRONG WAY CRASH
Indiana man driving wrong way on highway dies in crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road was killed when his car collided head-on with a truck hauling a load of bread. Fifty-seven-year-old Richard D. Reese of LaPorte was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday evening's crash in northwestern Indiana's LaPorte County. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings show that Reese was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the toll road when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer hauling an estimated 20,000 pounds of bread. The truck's driver was not injured. Toxicology reports are pending.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that he “would not have wanted to see” his son serve on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country. Buttigieg's remarks Monday were a veiled criticism of the controversy that has ensnared one of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden. Still, the childless mayor says that Republican efforts led by President Donald Trump to investigate the Bidens are simply a diversionary tactic. Biden campaign aides reached Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg's remarks.
FATAL POLICE CHASE
Motorist killed in crash with vehicle fleeing police
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist has been killed when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle fleeing police in Indiana. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were conducting a federal firearms investigation and attempted a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Monday. That driver fled, later disregarded a traffic signal and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. His passenger was hurt in the crash. The motorist being pursued by police has been arrested. Officers involved in the initial chase were part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, a collaboration between police agencies.
WOMAN SENTENCED-SEX TRAFFICKING MINOR
Indiana woman sentenced in sex trafficking of girl, 12
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A 38-year-old northern Indiana woman will spend up to 39 years in prison in connection with the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old female relative. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the woman was sentenced Monday in LaPorte Circuit Court. She was charged with aiding, inducing or causing child molesting and trafficking of a minor. She and her boyfriend were charged in 2018. Police have said he fatally shot himself when officers went to his home with an arrest warrant. The Associated Press is not naming the pair to avoid identifying the girl who police say was a sex crime victim.