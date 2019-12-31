Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s latest gambling expansion is about to start as the two horse track casinos near Indianapolis are being allowed to have table games with live dealers for the first time. Officials of Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville have long pushed for the change that starts Wednesday afternoon. They expect they will draw more gamblers as the two casinos have been limited to only electronic games since opening in 2008. The live tables will have games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. The new games come after legalized Indiana sports betting started in September.