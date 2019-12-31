Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
Judge suspends prosecutor after state asked for his removal
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor in Ohio who faced allegations of sexual harassment of female employees has been suspended. The move on Tuesday came a day after the state filed a complaint to remove Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun. He pleaded guilty to negligent assault in early December as part of a plea deal that allowed him to keep his salary through next June but also barred him from working in his office. Ohio's attorney general wants to oust Braun, arguing that he is unable to perform key duties of his job. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Braun's attorney.
TROOPER FINDS TOY
Trooper reunites boy with favorite stuffed toy, 'booboo'
An Ohio state trooper has reunited a boy with his stuffed toy that was dropped out of a car window. Leah Sharkey said in a Facebook post that she was driving on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday when she heard her son screaming from the backseat about his toy. She pulled over and realized what had happened. Ohio State Trooper Alex Schlottag pulled up and told her to keep driving and said he would look for the toy. Schlottag later called to say he found the toy. Sharkey posted a video showing her son reuniting with it and hugging the police officer.
JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT
Court to consider jurisdiction over juvenile sex offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to clarify how long juvenile court judges have jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says the 1st Ohio District Court of Appeals wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to take the case.
BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES
Not-guilty pleas for dad, 2 women charged after boy's death
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Not-guilty pleas have been entered for three adults charged after the death of a 10-year-old Ohio boy who authorities say had long been abused at home. Investigators in Dayton allege Takoda Collins' father mistreated the child, who died Dec. 13. The father, Al Mutahan McLean, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including felonious assault. The Dayton Daily News reports bond was set at $1 million for him and at $500,000 for his girlfriend and her sister, who are charged with child endangering. A call seeking comment from the public defender's office went unanswered.
MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-RINI
Man arrested after claiming to be missing child due in court
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Michael Rini. Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini's public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial. Rini has been held without bond since last April. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUND
County creates position to oversee opioid settlement fund
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio county has announced a six-figure salary position to ensure all the money the county receives in settlements with drug companies is used to combat the opioid crisis. Cleveland.com reports that the administration of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced the county's former chief of public safety and justice services officer will take on the role of overseeing the settlement fund. Carney will report to Chief of Staff Bill Mason and her first task will be to manage the disbursement of the settlement money that currently totals around $179 million.
SOLDIER-DOG TAGS
Fallen WWII soldier's dog tags return home after 75 years
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The military dog tags belonging to a fallen World War II soldier have finally returned to his hometown after 75 years. The Canton Repository reports the identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit. Taylor had been a replacement infantry soldier and had gone missing near Belgium and was later found dead there during the Battle of the Bulge. Tags belonging to Taylor and several other American soldiers were found by a resident near the border of Belgium earlier this year.
JUDICIAL ELECTIONS-PARTY LABELS
Bill would put judicial candidates' party label on ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill would allow judicial candidates in Ohio to determine whether to list their party affiliation on general election ballots. Cleveland.com reports a bipartisan-sponsored Ohio House bill that was introduced Friday would go into effect in 2021. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stephen Hambley and Democratic Rep. Michael Skindell would not affect next year's state Supreme Court races. A 2014 Ohio Judicial Elections Survey states some voters say they vote less frequently for judicial candidates than other offices on their ballots because of lack of information about the candidate.
DAUGHTER CHARGED
Prosecutor: Woman indicted in stabbing death of her father
CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials say the daughter of a former Cincinnati police officer was indicted in the stabbing death of her father. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Liscia Willis was charged on Monday with aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence. Authorities say Willis stabbed her 69-year-old father James “Skip” Dunlap and started moving her “personal belongings” into the house. Dunlap's body was found on Dec. 20 in the basement covered in blankets. Willis' attorney has said authorities' theory of the crime doesn't make any sense.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year's Eve
Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year. People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire. Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.