New Year, new channels to watch from FOX19 NOW

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some changes are coming in the New Year for those of you who watch FOX19 NOW programming over the air with an antenna.
We’re adding some new channels starting on Jan. 1, 2020!
You can watch FOX19 NOW news and FOX programming on 19.1
Starting at noon on Jan. 1, Heroes and Icons will be on 19.2.
H & I airs classic TV series including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise. To learn more about the H& I shows, click here.
Circle will be on 19.3.
It’s a new network by Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, Inc., that’s dedicated to the country music lifestyle. Its lineup includes the return of a weekly broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous.
GRIT, which bills itself as the television home “for your favorite bold, brave and legendary action heroes!”, will be on 19.4.
Our new line up wraps up with ION Television on 19.5.
Bounce, which is currently on 19.1, will move to 9.5 at noon on Jan. 1.
If you receive FOX19 NOW over the air using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TVs in order to access the new channel lineup.
Here is what you need to do to rescan your TV:
1. Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV
2. Go to your TV menu
3. Select “Channel Setup” (or similar)
4. Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air”
5. Run “Auto-program”
6. Your TV may take 3 to 15 minutes as it searches for channels.
7. If your TV is not digital, but you have a digital set-top box, refer to your set-top box product manual to learn how to add channels.
