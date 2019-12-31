New Year’s Eve 2020: Where to go

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Still don’t know what you’re doing for New Year’s Eve Tuesday night?
Here’s some events to help you usher in 2020:
New Year’s Eve Blast on Fountain Square: Ice skate at the UC Health Ice Rink presented by Fifth Third Bank. The rink opens at 10 a.m. Music will kick off at 8 p.m., and the bar also will open. Rozzi’s famous fireworks will light up the sky at midnight to ring in the New Year. The event is free and open to the public. The skating rink closes at 1 a.m. Visit www.MyFountainSquare.com for more information
Kings Island New Year’s Eve at WinterFest: Kings Island is offering a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event. Join Snoopy’s Rockin’ Countdown Party, see Charlie Brown’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, and finish the night with fireworks at the stroke of midnight. You can also enjoy your final rides of the year on some of your favorite attractions (ride operations subject to change due to weather). If it’s too cold out for you, ring in 2020 in the New Year’s Eve Lounge in the International Restaurant. More information at https://www.visitkingsisland.com/play/events/new-years-eve-celebration
Happy Zoo Year: Guests are invited to ring in the New Year at the Cincinnati Zoo &Botanical Garden. “Party Animals” of all ages invited to celebrate the 11th annual Happy ZOO Year powered by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers. This New Year’s bash runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. New Years activities will include shows of Winter Wonders by Madcap Puppets, New Years celebration handouts, and the Zoo will cap off all celebrations with an early countdown with fireworks presented by Rozzi Fireworks. Visit http://cincinnatizoo.org/events/happy-zoo-year-2/
Cyclones: End your 2019 with the Cyclones with this special 6:00 p.m. start time. Immediately following the game the Cyclones will host indoor fireworks. Doors open at 5 p.m.
NYE Rockin’ Into The New Year Bash: Soon-to-be Hard Rock Casino, Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Jack Casino is all set to deliver not one, but two unforgettable parties, live entertainment and mouthwatering dining options. This annual tradition has sold out every year, earning the reputation as the biggest bash in Cincinnati. Festivities run 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details: https://cincinnatiusa.com/events/soon-be-hard-rock-new-years-eve
Mirror Ball at Cincinnati Music Hall: Hit the dance floor with DJ ETrayn, enjoy a specialty New Year’s Eve craft cocktail created by Cincinnati’s own Molly Wellmann, be amazed with performances by Elevated Aerialists, and discover plenty of other surprises! Proceeds benefit historic Music Hall. More information: https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/mirror-ball
Jag’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: What better way to ring in the New Year than with fine dining, live music, dancing, drinks and friends? The West Chester restaurant and bar’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back. It starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday and continues through last call at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Details at https://www.jags.com/news/entry/ring-in-the-new-year-at-jags-47/
Perfect North Slopes: They will be open for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing from 9:30 am to midnight, when the evening will close out with fireworks. The NYE celebration with party favors and a DJ in the lodge will start at 8 p.m. Right before midnight, you can watch ski instructors and ski patrol members glide down the darkened slopes in a torchlight parade. Visit https://www.perfectnorth.com/calendar?id=661
SkyStar Wheel: Children 12 and under can ride the SkyStar Wheel free-of-charge. SkyStar’s 36 gondola cabins are heated and will accommodate up to six people. As many as five children may ride per gondola. New Year’s Eve hours are noon to 1 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.