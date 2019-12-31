New Year’s Eve 2020: Where to go

Kings Island New Year’s Eve at WinterFest: Kings Island is offering a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event. Join Snoopy’s Rockin’ Countdown Party, see Charlie Brown’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, and finish the night with fireworks at the stroke of midnight. You can also enjoy your final rides of the year on some of your favorite attractions (ride operations subject to change due to weather). If it’s too cold out for you, ring in 2020 in the New Year’s Eve Lounge in the International Restaurant. More information at https://www.visitkingsisland.com/play/events/new-years-eve-celebration