Newborns will get adorable ‘Hello 2020’ onesies at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Babies born at The Christ Hospital will get a special onesie to ring in the new year, the hospital announced Tuesday.
The hospital is giving “Hello 2020” onesies to all babies born at the Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
These are the latest in a line of limited-edition onesies given out each month.
In December, the hospital gave ‘Silent Night, Yeah Right’ onesies for babies born at Christ Hospital on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
