Pike County deputy arrested, accused of threatening to kill himself, fiance

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Pike County deputy has been stripped of his law enforcement powers, gun and badge after he was arrested and accused of threatening to kill himself and his fiance.
Hilliard Police arrested Deputy Erik Zirneskie Dec. 23 on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence, according to records filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.
Zirneskie, 27, is on unpaid administrative leave pending his court case, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
His next court date is a Jan. 21 pretrial, Franklin County Municipal Court records show.
Zirneski pressed a gun against his head and pressed his fiance’s head to the other side, yelling that he “wished to end it all,” according to an affidavit and criminal complaint filed by Hilliard police.
He also is accused of pointing a gun at another male and telling him to “get out of his f---ing house or he will shoot him. (The male) felt threatened and left the residence," police wrote.
Zirneskie was hired by the sheriff’s office in August 2016, according to his personnel file.
Later that year, he was reprimanded for calling a citizen “a f---ing dumb---” at an arrest scene, police records show.
More recently, Zirneskie was under an internal investigation earlier this year after a video surfaced that he secretly recorded his former boss, suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader.
The video shows the deputy serving Reader with a subpoena Reader was required to sign - and Reader using profane language.
The subpoena was not related to Reader’s current criminal case.
“Hey, sir, how are you doing?" The deputy asked his former boss as he approached Reader to serve a subpoena, according to a minute-long video obtained by FOX19 NOW.
“I’d be better if you’d get the f--- off my property,” Reader told him on the video.
“Understood,” the deputy responded.
The internal investigation into the video incident is now closed. It could not be determined who released the video, so there was no finding against the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.
In June 2018, a grand jury and an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office cleared Zirneskie in the on-duty shooting of a 35-year-old man in Peebles, according to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office.
He tried to pull over James. M. Burks’ vehicle for having a fictitious registration, but Burks attacked the deputy multiple times rather than submit to arrest, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.
The deputy used his Taser on Burks, but it was ineffective. Burks kept fighting and resisting arrest. The struggle culminated in Burks getting the deputy into a headlock and trying to choke and strangle him, the news release states.
Zirneskie felt himself losing consciousness, so he tried to “drive stun” Burks by putting the Taser directly against Burks without discharging the darts to stop the attack, to no avail, the release reads.
“At that point, the TASER having no effect upon Burks and Deputy Zirneskie feeling himself slip away, drew and discharged his duty weapon, a Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol, striking Burks with two (2) rounds,” according to the news release.
The investigation revealed Zirneskie acted reasonably and the shooting was justified.
“This incident is a reminder," Junk said in the release, “that there are extremely dangerous people out there that are willing to attack law enforcement without provocation. If Burks had simply submitted to Deputy Zirneskie’s lawful commands, he would be alive today. Burks’s actions, not Deputy Zirneskie’s, determined the outcome of the events of February 1, 2018.”
