Police: Third suspect wanted in Christmas Day shooting of 11-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say a third suspect is wanted in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Day.
Rockel Duke, 19, is wanted for felonious assault in connection with the shooting.
Police say Duke frequents the Price Hill area.
He is described as 6′2″, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
Police say they responded to a SpotShotter alert in the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue near Elder’s football stadium about 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Investigators determined a man was walking down the street when he and the people inside a gray BMW exchanged gunfire.
One of the stray rounds hit the 11-year-old who was in the front yard on Gilsey. She was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
On Dec. 26, 18-year-old Brian Castro was arrested in connection with the shooting.
He is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a felonious assault charge according to court records.
Castro’s bond was set at $500,000 at a court hearing on Dec. 26.
Police also tell FOX19 NOW that a juvenile is in jail in connection with the shooting.
