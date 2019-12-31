Possible plea deal in case of man who pretended to be missing Illinois boy

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child.
U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Michael Rini.
Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini’s public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial.
Rini has been held without bond since last April. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Newport police responded to a call on April 3 in which a caller described Rini as wandering the street, looking confused and in need of assistance, court records show.
Rini allegedly told officers his name was Timmothy Pitzen and that he was abducted when he was 6-years-old and he “just wanted to go home," federal officials said in a news release.
Local authorities confirmed that Timmothy’s name was associated with a missing and possibly abducted child.
Posing as Timmothy, Rini allegedly claimed he had recently escaped from a hotel room in which two men had been holding him captive.
DNA test results confirmed Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ohio.
