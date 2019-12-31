HAPPY NEW YEAR from FOX19 WEATHER!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry, chilly and quiet weather will start 2020 A.D. in Cincinnati, but this is just the calm before three storms heading for Cincinnati between Thursday and Wednesday January 8th. Rain will begin Thursday afternoon and become widespread during evening. Occasional rain will fall Friday and Saturday.
As the storm moves towards the East Coast Saturday afternoon and evening cold air will be drawn into the Tristate changing the rain to wet snow. Early indications are that an inch or two of wet snow will fall before dawn Sunday resulting in wet to slushy main roads with icy areas on untreated, rural and residential streets.
The second storm arrives Tuesday. Once again rain will change to snow and some accumulation is possible by Wednesday morning January 8th. This storm will move quickly and as a result the potential for snow accumulation is less.
The third storm will arrive Friday January 10th with rain.
