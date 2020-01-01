First ever New Year’s Day run raises money for cross-country team

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The first annual New Year’s Day Frosty Four Miler may become a new tradition for runners and walkers alike.
Hosted by St. Paul Cross Country, the race was a healthy way to start the new year while helping to raise money for the parish’s school and its cross country team.
Race participant Sean Ryan was the first to cross the pink tape.
“I just love running,” Ryan said. “If there’s any way I want to start my year it’s with running, and it’s just kind of my favorite thing to do.”
Ryan also won a new jacket and a gift card to Tri-State Running Company. He says it was important to him to support the race and the sport of running.
“It’s good to come out here and support youth running, which is something I care about,” Ryan explained. “I didn’t start running until recently, a couple of years ago, but I really love the sport and I think a lot of people should get into it. It has a lot of benefits.”
Organizers say the race is a fun way to raise money for the Catholic school and that having it on New Year’s Day makes a lot of sense.
“St. Paul School and all the organizations are really trying to find additional ways to help offset some of that cost,” parishioner Melissa Tally said. “And the cross-country team stepped up, and it’s the inaugural event, and it’s been a great success.”
“It’s a great way to start out the year,” Assistant Cross Country Coach Amanda Couch said. “It sets you on the right foot. It helps you be motivated. It’s a great day; it’s perfect weather.”
No matter the time on the clock or the place these runners and walkers finished, the goal was to have fun with friends and family and help a good cause.
“It’s just a great way to show kids that you can do hard things," Couch explained. “And you may not win but at the end you’re still working hard and that work shows.”
