From FOX19 NOW, the stories you read most in 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was an eventful year in the Queen City, a year of controversy and confusion, of tragedy and triumph, of sudden losses and dramatic reunions.
At FOX19 NOW, we chronicled the courtroom chaos of Tracie Hunter’s trial and described the tragic death of a cheerleader beloved by family and friends.
We told you what a fire station is doing to help patients on the autism spectrum and described the karma behind a snowman built over a tree stump.
Weird texts? We had 'em. National incidents involving people from our backyard? We had those too.
And on one morning in July, we were able to bring you live footage of a 3-year-old girl who was found by her family after she went missing the day before.
Here are the stories you read most in 2019:
1. Missing Springfield Twp. 3-year-old found safe; father charged
Three-year-old Janilya Turner reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Early the next morning, Turner’s family found her in a vacant apartment near her home, with her uncle reportedly kicking in the door to get to her.
How did she wind up there? Read more.
2. Covington Catholic student involved in incident at Washington, D.C. march releases statement
It’s a story that needs no summary or preamble, because it was everywhere, all the time, for weeks.
Nevertheless: Video of a Native American marcher and Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann went viral after it appeared to depict a confrontation. Here Sandmann provides his statement to clarify the incident.
3. ‘Weird’ text from unknown number alarms mother of 14-year-old girl
“Hi pretty gurl, your mum told me to pick you up to maybe go get a few things. I am in the white van behind the grey car wright in front of your house.”
That was the text to a 14-year-old Avondale girl, sent from an unknown number early in the morning on a school day. Her mother told us she wants the text to serve as a reminder for other parents.
4. 'Instant karma’: Front yard Frosty with tree trunk base teaches KY driver a valuable lesson
Do you want to build a snowman? Cody Lutz and his fiance, Lucy, decided to do just that one wintry day in January. Then, apparently, someone tried to run it over.
5. Strep behind cheerleader’s sudden death: 'This used to be something nobody knew about’
“We went from waiting for her to perform at 5:50 to holding her hand and they announced that she had passed at 7:40.”
A teenage cheerleader died suddenly at a competition in February. The cause? Strep.
6. Couple caught on camera having sex at Mt. Healthy Park, both wanted for public indecency
Mt. Healthy police reported a couple were caught on camera having sex at a park on Hill Avenue. They say children were around at the time. Apparently, it was still light out.
7. Fire stations add sensory bags for patients with autism
Sometimes firefighters and EMS crews have to respond to an incident involving someone on the autistism spectrum. Knowing that, the Clearcreek Township Fire Department added some special tools to help diffuse the situation.
The kids include items like noise-reducing earmuffs, dry-erase boards with markers, stress balls and fidget spinners.
8. VIDEO: Chaos in the courtroom as former judge Tracie Hunter sentenced to 6 months in jail
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract for giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee.
The scene as the judge in her case executed her jail sentence was about as must-watch as it got in 2019.
9. Father recalls tragic death of beloved NKY cheerleader: ‘How can this be?’
The tragedy of the local cheerleader who died of strep at a competition in February continues as we spoke to her grieving, heartbroken father.
From the story: She was a happy kid who loved pizza, the color blue, and she was just starting to get interested in boys—maybe. She had a favorite song and she knew what she wanted to be—an elementary school teacher.
10. GRAPHIC: FBI found ‘bucket of heads, arms and legs,’ bodies sewn together at Ariz. body donation facility, agent says
Among all the national stories we post on fox19.com, it was this gruesome report our readers paid attention to most—an FBI raid involving ‘buckets full of body parts and different people sewn together and hung up on a wall.’
If you care to read more, here you go.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.