Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets say goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury. The Finn had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee. He was injured during a shootout in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday night. The Blue Jackets were expected to start rookie Elvis Merzlikins in goal on Tuesday night against Florida. On Monday the team added rookie goalie Matiss Kivlenieks from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Korpisalo was selected for the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 but likely won't be able to participate.