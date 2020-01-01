Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Dorsey resigned as Cleveland's general manager after refusing to take a lesser role with the team. Dorsey's stunning departure came two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens. Dorsey couldn't agree to terms with owner Jimmy Haslam, who is again cleaning house and restructuring his front office after a disappointing 6-10 season. Dorsey brought talent to Cleveland during two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the team fell way short of high expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season _ the NFL's longest current drought.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 36 saves in his first NHL start as the Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 11 games. Columbus ruined the first homecoming for Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who played for the Blue Jackets for seven seasons before leaving for free agency last summer. Bobrovsky had 24 saves and Colton Scevior scored for Florida, which saw a two-game win streak snapped.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets say goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury. The Finn had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee. He was injured during a shootout in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday night. The Blue Jackets were expected to start rookie Elvis Merzlikins in goal on Tuesday night against Florida. On Monday the team added rookie goalie Matiss Kivlenieks from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Korpisalo was selected for the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 but likely won't be able to participate.
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career-high with 19 points and the Toronto Raptors finished 2019 on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with Toronto as the Raptors recorded their fifth straight home win over the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 22 points and Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came in having won four of five.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kierstan Bell also scored 13 points and Ohio State beat No. 24 Minnesota 66-63. Ohio State trailed 63-59 with 2:55 remaining after Destiny Pitts made her fifth 3-pointer for Minnesota. Jacy Sheldon answered with a 3-pointer and Patty added a go-ahead basket on the Buckeyes' next possession. Dorka Juhasz missed a 3-pointer in the closing second, but rebounded her own miss and the Buckeyes called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left. Juhasz capped the scoring at the buzzer Sheldon added 10 points for Ohio State (8-5). Pitts led Minnesota (11-2) with 26 points.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 22 points as Bowling Green defeated Hartford 81-68 by closing on a 14-5 run. Trey Diggs had 12 points for Bowling Green. Dylan Frye added 12 points, and Daeqwon Plowden had seven points and 10 rebounds. Frye was 4 for 8 from downtown to reach 211 for his career, closing in on the school record of 228. Malik Ellison had his third double-double in five games with career highs in points and rebounds for the Hawks. Hunter Marks added 13 points, and Traci Carter had 10 points and six assists.