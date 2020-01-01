Kenton County inmate mistakenly released back behind bars

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man who was mistakenly released from the Kenton County Detention Center on Sunday after police say he gave them a false name has been arrested.
Kenton County Police say Jacob Baxter, 29, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in Covington on outstanding escape and identity theft warrants.
Baxter was initially arrested last Friday by Fort Wright police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
He gave police a false name when he was arrested and then used the name of another inmate upon his release.
Baxter’s fingerprints had likely not been processed for staff use by the time of his departure, Kenton County Police Sgt. Chris Haddle said.
