Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING
Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during the 4th quarter
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide. It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries. Buttigieg's campaign said Wednesday he raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president, including more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people. Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38. Buttigieg's campaign staff includes 100 people on the ground in Iowa, the first state where Democrats make their primary preference known. Buttigieg now has 35 field offices open in Iowa and 30 more field offices spread across the other three early nominating states.
MEDICAID WAIVER- MENTAL ILLNESS
US OKs Medicaid funds for large mental health facilities
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. government has approved Indiana's request to use Medicaid funding to provide expanded services to residents diagnosed with serious mental illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorized the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to use those funds to pay for short term care for patient admitted at institutions for mental disease, rather than continuing to limit treatment to facilities with fewer than 16 beds. The state sought to extend the expanded substance abuse and serious mental illness components of the Healthy Indiana Plan through 2025 in December. The Times reports the Medicaid waiver will take effect Wednesday.
MIAMI COUNTY SLAYING
2 charged in man's fatal beating in forest face joint trial
PERU, Ind (AP) — Two men accused of beating a man to death with a pipe in a northern Indiana forest are facing a joint trial in April. A Miami County judge has set the trial of Ethan Cain of Marion and Joshua Kean of LaFountaine to begin April 13. The Kokomo Tribune reports that both men face felony charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Cain, 23, and Kean, 25, are accused of beating 22-year-old Drake Smith of Summitville to death with a metal pipe in May 2018 in the Frances Slocum State Forest, near Peru.
SUV-POND DEATHS
2 dead, 2 critical after SUV enters northern Indiana pond
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana authorities say two people drowned and two others were left hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV plunged into a pond. Mishawaka firefighters called the scene Tuesday afternoon pulled one adult and three juveniles from the fully submerged SUV after it entered a retention pond in the city just east of South Bend. St. Joseph County's coroner says two crash victims who were pronounced dead had died from drowning. The two others remained in critical condition. Local roads were icy Tuesday afternoon, but officials are still investigating what caused the SUV to enter the pond.
ABANDONED INFANTS-BABY BOXES
Indiana nears 20 baby boxes for surrendering newborns
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices. A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that's a few miles east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana's 19th baby box. The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building. When they're opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.
INDIANA RELIGIOUS OBJECTIONS LAW
Appeal set on challenge to Indiana religious objections law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative religious groups are planning to appeal an Indiana judge’s ruling that canceled a trial challenging limits on the state’s religious objections law that were signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. An attorney for the groups filed the notice Dec. 20 but hasn’t yet submitted any arguments regarding the appeal. That action comes after a November ruling by a Hamilton County judge that the groups failed to prove they had faced any harm. The groups argue that their constitutional rights were violated by changes made to the 2015 law after a national uproar over whether it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians.
FATAL CRASH-FIRE TRUCK
Motorist dies after crashing into rear of parked fire truck
GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — A 43-year-old motorist has died after crashing into a fire truck that was partially parked on a freeway median northeast of Indianapolis. State police say Charles Finney was driving north on Interstate 69 near Gas City about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his SUV and slammed into the rear of the fire truck. Finney, of Indianapolis, later died at a hospital. Police say in a release that the fire truck and a state police car had their emergency lights activated and were parked “off of the travel portion of the roadway.” The fire truck had responded to an earlier crash on I-69.
FETAL REMAINS-DOCTOR
Fetal remains at abortion doc's properties can't be ID'd
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A preliminary report from Indiana’s attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found at properties owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor mean those remains cannot be identified. Tuesday's report by Attorney General Curtis Hill comes more than three months after relatives of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in Klopfer's garage in Will County, Illinois, following his Sept. 3 death at age 79. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains in inside a car Klopfer had owned.