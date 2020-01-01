Meet the first New Year’s babies born in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Parents and hospitals typically vie for bragging rights when it comes to the first baby born in the New Year.
It appears a couple from Fayetteville, Ohio ‘won’ the honor in the Cincinnati area.
Their baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Mercy Health - Anderson.
Her name is Graceleigh Alline and she weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
A hospital spokesperson says Graceleigh is one of eight siblings - four girls and four boys - and all were born at Anderson Hospital.
UC Medical Center welcomed Ava at 12:23 a.m. on Jan. 1.
She weighs 5 pounds, 7 ounces.
Mercy Health - West Hospital’s first baby was born at 12:58 a.m.
Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital welcomed its first baby at 1:22 a.m.
And The Christ Hospital Health Network says its first baby of the New Year was born at 2:32 a.m.
Hildegard (Hildy) Kathleen weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
Congratulations to all of the happy families!
