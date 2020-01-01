Meet the first New Year’s babies born in the Cincinnati area

Mercy Health welcomes first baby of 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
January 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 5:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Parents and hospitals typically vie for bragging rights when it comes to the first baby born in the New Year.

It appears a couple from Fayetteville, Ohio ‘won’ the honor in the Cincinnati area.

Their baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Mercy Health - Anderson.

Her name is Graceleigh Alline and she weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital spokesperson says Graceleigh is one of eight siblings - four girls and four boys - and all were born at Anderson Hospital.

UC Medical Center welcomed Ava at 12:23 a.m. on Jan. 1.

She weighs 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

Mercy Health - West Hospital’s first baby was born at 12:58 a.m.

Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital welcomed its first baby at 1:22 a.m.

And The Christ Hospital Health Network says its first baby of the New Year was born at 2:32 a.m.

Hildegard (Hildy) Kathleen weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Congratulations to all of the happy families!

