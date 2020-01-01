Rain arrives Thursday evening, changes to wet snow Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A clear evening will give way to increasing cloudiness and as the blanket of cloud cover thickens temperatures will rise a few degrees by dawn reaching the upper 30s and low 40s by 7AM.
Cloud cover will continue to thicken Thursday and a few locations well south of the city will see a few showers by middle to late afternoon. Rain will begin in most locations during evening and continue occasionally into Saturday. Generally the rain will be light with a few scattered moderate downpours.
When discussing the forecasts, meteorologists often use the phrase, “the trend is your friend” which refers to changes in model runs as a storm gets closer. In this case the trend is for less total rainfall and less accumulated snow Saturday into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Rain fall totals look to be 0.5” to 1.5” and snowfall less than 1”. The snow will be wet and mostly fall with temperatures warmer than freezing resulting is quick melting. By Sunday morning temperatures will be colder than freezing and spots that do not dry may form icy patches.
