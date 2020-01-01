Rain arrives Thursday evening, changes to wet snow Saturday

When discussing the forecasts, meteorologists often use the phrase, “the trend is your friend” which refers to changes in model runs as a storm gets closer. In this case the trend is for less total rainfall and less accumulated snow Saturday into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Rain fall totals look to be 0.5” to 1.5” and snowfall less than 1”. The snow will be wet and mostly fall with temperatures warmer than freezing resulting is quick melting. By Sunday morning temperatures will be colder than freezing and spots that do not dry may form icy patches.