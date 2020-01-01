Report: NFL won’t link Bill Belichick to Bengals sideline video incident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be penalized by the NFL for New England’s involvement in videotaping the Bengals’ sideline last month in Cleveland, according to a report by the Washington Post.
The same report indicates that the league found no evidence linking Belichick or the Patriots’ football staff to the video shot of the sideline during that game.
The NFL could still impose fines and remove a draft pick from the Patriots when it lays out its final ruling later this week, according to the Washington Post.
The Patriots said in a statement that they did send a video crew to the game as part of a longer feature on the team’s scouting department.
“In addition to filming the scout, the production crew - without specific knowledge of League rules - inappropriately filmed the field from the press box,” the statement read.
