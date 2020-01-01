4 shot on Sycamore Street in OTR early New Year’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say a total of four people were shot early Wednesday morning in two separate incidents in the same area of Over-The-Rhine.
The shootings do not appear to be connected, according to police.
They reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street north of Central Parkway.
The first shooting, according to police, occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a man was shot in his car by an unknown suspect. The victim reportedly drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Police say the second shooting occurred around 30 minutes later during a physical altercation between a group of women. Two men and one woman were reportedly taken to UCMC.
One of the men in the second shooting reportedly has life-threatening injuries. The other two are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a person of interest was taken into custody and charged with felonies unrelated to the shooting.
That investigation, they say, is also ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.