Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield Twp., witness says man was going to ‘shoot everybody’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A standoff in Springfield Township has ended after shots were fired in an apartment Wednesday morning.
Anthony Loftin, 54, barricaded himself inside a five unit apartment building in the 8000 block of Vine Street, according to the Springfield Township police chief.
A dispatcher received a 911 call for domestic violence and heard a gunshot while on the phone with the person.
The chief said a woman was in the apartment when the shooting happened, but shots were not fired at her, and she is “fine.”
Police evacuated the residents in the building and said no one was injured. They reportedly negotiated with Loftin for some time before SWAT arrived, which is when police say Loftin surrendered.
A witness who wished to remain anonymous told FOX19 NOW a man inside the building said “he was going to shoot everybody.
“I heard click, click, click from a weapon, then two shots, then some more clicking and a third shot,” the witness said. “It happened so fast. It was a scary incident. I didn’t really know what to do."
Police said they have no reason why he allegedly did this.
No further information was immediately available.
