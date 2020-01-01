Middletown fire chief calls warehouse fire ‘catastrophic’

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Firefighters continue to tackle hot spots from a vacant warehouse fire in Middletown Wednesday morning.
The fire was first reported at 300 South Verity Parkway around 6:40 a.m.
Flames were under control as of 11:40 a.m. but rekindled around 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Middletown Fire Department.
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli calls the damage to the building “catastrophic".
According to a tweet from the City of Middletown, Verity Parkway will “be closed until further notice”.
Verity southbound is being detoured at First to University and around to Yankee.
The detour for Verity northbound is University and back around to Reinartz.
No injuries have been reported.
The news release says the warehouse was most recently owned by BP Logan Corporation and the Butler County Auditor foreclosed on it in Oct. 2018.
A foreclosure judgment was issued in April 2019 and the court ordered the property to be sold.
After two failed attempts to sell the property in Nov. 2019, the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office asked that it be sold to the state of Ohio.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.