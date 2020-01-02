Bearcats bully UConn to win conference opener

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC basketball dominated the UConn Huskies 67-51 on Wednesday night to open the New Year with a win.
The Bearcats set the tone with a 35-19 lead at the half and never looked back to win their conference opener.
UC had 42 points in the paint led by Chris Vogt with his game-high 19 points. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points. Tre Scott recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
UC (8-5, 1-0 AAC) returns to the floor when they travel to face Tulane Saturday at 4 p.m.
