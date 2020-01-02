Butler County Sheriff to offer CCW training to church security teams

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced this week his office will offer free concealed carry weapon training to churches in the wake of Sunday’s church shooting in Texas.
The training will reportedly be offered through classes to churches that have implemented or are implementing security teams. Registrants must be involved with a church security team that is approved and set up by a church leader or administration.
In the initial release, Jones said, “Unfortunately, in these days and times, no place is immune from mass shootings, and we want our citizens to go to church without worry and fear feeling safe and secure to worship with their families and fellow church members.”
As of Thursday, Jones says more than 100 groups have signed up for the training. He adds he expected 200 more groups to sign up by the end of next week.
FOX19 NOW spoke to retired Germantown police officer who supports the training. Ronnie Trusty is also the former head of security at Solid Rock Church.
“It’s not the ‘60’s anymore,” Trusty mused, “when churches can be open, unlocked and people can come use it to pray anytime they want.”
Speaking of church security personnel, Trusty said they must be trained to be compliant with concealed carry laws.
Still, not everyone agrees with the idea of having security in church. Father Civille, pastor at Holy Family Church in Middletown, sent us this statement:
“Safety of this kind has never been an issue here. Moreover that type of security is not practical to implement and it’s not the environment we want to create for a parish that welcomes people.”
