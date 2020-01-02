Cause of fire at Colerain Twp. storage facility ‘undetermined’

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The cause of a fire at a Colerain Twp. storage facility is being listed as unintentional/undetermined, according to Battalion Chief Steve Conn.
The fire on Dec. 22 caused at least $2 million in damage.
Conn says they know the fire started in storage spot 6a.
Insurance investigators will be bringing in engineers to determine if it was a vehicle issue or possible malfunctioning equipment in that spot, according to Conn.
Firefighters were dispatched to the facility in the 6700 block of Kepler Road around 10:15 a.m.
Callers reported seeing flames through the roof and seeing the entire building on fire.
Lanes of I-74 westbound were shut down for several hours while tankers sprayed water on the rear of the building.
The fire took several hours to extinguish. There were no injuries reported.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.