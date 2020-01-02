Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide. It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries. Buttigieg's campaign says he has raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president, including more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people. It’s a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who gave up the position Wednesday when his successor was sworn in. Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38.