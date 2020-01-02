Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials have developed a free, online toolkit to help houses of worship discuss and prepare for how they would respond if they were attacked. The director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency says the toolkit provides guidance for tabletop preparedness exercises that can be used for congregations of various sizes, from large synagogues to small, rural churches. The governor says attacks on houses of worship appear to be escalating, and they must be prepared. The toolkit announcement this week came days after a man fatally shot two people at a Texas church and was killed by a member of its security team.