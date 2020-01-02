Locations to recycle your Christmas tree

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s that time of year when the Christmas tree and decorations start to come down, but if you have a real tree you may be left wondering, what is the best way to get rid of it?
Real Christmas trees can be recycled all across the Tri-State.
Butler County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees using several community composting and chipping programs.
Area trash haulers also plan to remove trees at the curb for disposal with regular trash.
During the first two weeks in January, Rumpke customers can leave trees at the curb for pick up with trash. Rumpke prefers trees larger than 6-feet to be cut in half.
For more information on drop off locations visit their website.
In Hamilton County, residents can drop off their Christmas trees Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Bzak Landscaping — 3295 Turpin Lane, Anderson Township
- Kuliga Park — 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Township
- Rumpke Landfill — 3788 Struble Road, Colerain Township
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for your help to improve fish habitats in local waterways of Northern Kentucky.
They will use the Christmas trees to create fish attractors for lakes all over the state. The brush reefs create homes for smaller fish that provides food for larger fish.
If you are interested in helping out, you can drop off your tree to Camp Ernst Lake Park in Burlington between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The park is located at 7615 Camp Ernst Road in Burlington.
Boone County and the City of Florence will be offering two programs to recycle Christmas Trees in January of 2019. Check them out below.
- Farmer’s Market off St. Rt. 18 — Parking lot next to Burger King
- Stringtown Park — One block west of Boone County High School
- Union Pool
- Walton Park — By the back ball fields
- Lakeside Christian Church Parking Lot — Corner of North Bend Road and Tanners Road
No matter where you are dropping off your tree, be sure it is clean of any and all decorations such as tinsel and small ornaments.
