Man arrested for exposing himself at Warren Co. Graeter’s

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested for indecent exposure following an incident Saturday at Graeter’s Deerfield Township store, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Robert W. Cost, 60, of Miami Township, is accused of exposing his genitals to two juveniles at the store in the 5000 block of Natorp Boulevard in Mason.
According to an incident report, video of the incident was reviewed by the sheriff’s office.
In the video he is seen scanning the room and moving tables before sitting in front of the juveniles. Cost is then seen sitting down facing the girls when he “placed his hands down the front of his shorts appearing to adjust himself," according to the report.
The report states the video then shows Cost pulling up his shorts and fully exposing himself.
Authorities say he was reported at another local business on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
Cost has been arrested by other agencies for the same type of offense, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail on a charge of public indecency.
