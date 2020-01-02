Police: Man admits to setting fire, search continues for 2 in Middletown warehouse

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One man was charged with arson after admitting to authorities he set the fire in the vacant warehouse in Middletown.
Police also say the search for two people, who were believed to be in the building at the time of the fire, is ongoing.
Joshua Lamb, 35, was arraigned in court on Thursday. His bond was set at $20,000.
Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said he admitted to starting the fire and fleeing from the scene.
“He admitted to starting the fire to stay warm... went to get more fire wood and when he came back his bedding and other items were on fire,” Birk said.
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said Lamb told authorities he was inside the building with himself and four other people.
“He knows him and two of the other people got out but is concerned that two others did not make it out of the structure,” he said.
With primary searches by fire crews, it’s believed no one is still inside at this time, but searches will continue, they said.
Lolli named the two who were believed to be in the structure as J.D. Robinson, who also goes by Justin DeVerclli, and Tiffany Orano.
He asks if anyone knows of their whereabouts to contact them.
“Come forward and let us know that you’re safe and OK,” Lolli said.
More than 24 hours after it started, firefighters continue to tackle hot spots.
Lolli called the damage to the vacant building “catastrophic."
The fire was first reported at 300 South Verity Parkway around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lolli said a firefighter reporting in for work noticed the fire at the old Middletown Paper Board building.
No injuries have been reported, but a power outage resulting from the blaze caused problems throughout the community.
The power reportedly came back on around 7 p.m.
Lolli said the building has been damaged by three fires since 2014.
Acting Middletown City Manager Susan Cohen said the Middletown Paper Board site is actually 61 parcels. The land has been under foreclosure since 2018.
She is lobbying for state help with financing to help with blighted buildings.
Birk said Verity Parkway will closed while crews finally get the fire out and tear what’s left of the building down.
No additional arrests or charges are expected at this time.
A preliminary hearing was set for Lamb on Jan. 8.
