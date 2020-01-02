NKU closing two campus apartment buildings due to maintenance issues

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University has shut down Oak and Sycamore Halls at the Woodcrest Apartment complex. They plan to close a third building, Willow Hall, in June.
The apartments serve as residential housing for students at the university.
“During the process of shoring and repairing sections of the Woodcrest Apartment complex this fall, we realized the deterioration was beyond what was anticipated and hired a structural engineering firm to inspect the halls,” University spokesperson Ann Wright said in a written statement.
NKU added the benefits of fixing the complex did not outweigh the cost.
The university stressed the decision to close the apartments is based on long term maintenance issues and the cost associated with repairs, not safety concerns.
“The buildings have been inspected and reviewed by the Fire Marshal, and that is where the recommendations for improvements came to light,” the university added.
The school sent an email to the affected students before the holiday break.
The relocation process for students starts in January with students in Oak & Sycamore Halls moving into their newly assigned spaces during the week of Jan. 27-31.
The university will hire moving companies to help students get their belongings into their new space. NKU also said they are working to keep roommate groups together.
