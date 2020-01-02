Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, homicide investigation underway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a shooting in Mt. Airy early on New Year’s Day.
Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Eugene Hafford.
Police say they responded to the shooting around 2:18 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bahama Terrace.
Hafford was reportedly shot in the head. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not given any information on a suspect at this time.
The Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
