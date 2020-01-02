Rain, more rain then some snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Occasional light rain and drizzle will fall overnight, Friday and Friday night with breaks in the rainfall of several hours likely. Rain will not be intense and flash flooding is not an issue.
Scattered showers willbe in the area Saturday and as temperatures cool through the day some patchy, light wet snow will fall across the region Saturday afternoon and evening. As the snow falls both surface and air temperatures will be warmer than freezing and most, if not all the snow will melt on contact with the ground.
By Sunday morning temperatures will drop below freezing and the sky will begin to clear. Wind speeds of 7 to 15 mph before dawn Sunday will dry most surfaces and slick driving does not look to be an issue Sunday.
Another system will bring a mix of rain and wet snow Monday night into Tuesday. A third system will bring more rain, then snow late next week and weekend.
