Rain tonight into the weekend, then a few snow showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain is on the way, and by 3pm we could see some rain south of the 71/75 split, then it moves north of the river after 6pm.
Look for on and off rain the next two days once it starts, with some downpours at times tonight. Daytime highs on Thursday will be near 50 degrees.
Rain fall totals look to be 0.5” to 1.5” and snowfall less than half of inch of snow possible Saturday evening.
On Saturday afternoon any snow chances will be wet and mostly fall with temperatures warmer than freezing resulting is quick melting. By Sunday morning temperatures will be colder than freezing and spots that do not dry may form icy patches. Some caution will be needed.
