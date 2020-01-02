Rain on the way by late Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a quiet start to 2020 our weather is about to get wet and even some snow chances by the weekend.
Look for a dry Thursday morning but clouds will be increasing and a few locations well south of the city will see a few showers by middle to late afternoon.
Rain will begin in most locations during evening and continue occasionally into Saturday. Look for in and off rain the next two days once it starts, with some downpours at times. Daytime highs on Thursday will be near 50 degrees.
Rain fall totals look to be 0.5” to 1.5” and snowfall less than 1”.
On Saturday afternoon any snow chances will be wet and mostly fall with temperatures warmer than freezing resulting is quick melting. By Sunday morning temperatures will be colder than freezing and spots that do not dry may form icy patches. Some caution will be needed.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.