Third suspect arrested in Christmas Day shooting of 11-year-old

Duke was arrested in connection to the shooting. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
January 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 12:37 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Day and is expected in court Thursday morning.

Rockel Duke, 19, was arrested for felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

Police say they responded to a SpotShotter alert in the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue near Elder’s football stadium about 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Investigators determined a man was walking down the street when he and the people inside a gray BMW exchanged gunfire.

One of the stray rounds hit the 11-year-old who was in the front yard on Gilsey. She was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

On Dec. 26, 18-year-old Brian Castro was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a felonious assault charge according to court records.

Castro’s bond was set at $30,000 at a court hearing on Jan. 2.

Police also tell FOX19 NOW that a juvenile is in jail in connection with the shooting.

