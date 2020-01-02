Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

LEADING THE CHARGE: Xavier Hill-Mais is putting up 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies. Complementing Hill-Mais is Daniel Oladapo, who is producing 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Loudon Love, who is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.