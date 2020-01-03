All missing people accounted for after massive Middletown fire, authorities say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Middletown Police said the two people who were believed to be missing after the vacant warehouse fire have been accounted for.
Authorities said they searched for the two after a man who admitted setting Wednesday morning’s fire told police he did not know their whereabouts.
Crews continued to battle hots pots Friday morning. The blaze broke out at 300 South Verity Parkway around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said Joshua Lamb, 35, admitted to starting the fire and fleeing from the scene.
“He admitted to starting the fire to stay warm... went to get more fire wood and when he came back his bedding and other items were on fire,” Birk said.
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli called the damage to the vacant building “catastrophic."
Lamb was charged with arson. After appearing in court on Thursday, his bond was set at $20,000.
No injuries were reported but a power outage from the fire caused many problems for people living in the area for several hours.
Birk said Verity Parkway will closed until further notice.
A preliminary hearing for Lamb was scheduled for Jan. 8.
Lolli said the building has been damaged by three fires since 2014.
Acting Middletown City Manager Susan Cohen said the Middletown Paper Board site is actually 61 parcels. The land has been under foreclosure since 2018.
She is lobbying for state help with financing to help with blighted buildings.
