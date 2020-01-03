Amount of medical marijuana sold in Ohio in the first year may surprise you

“I think the root cause of that was likely the slow rollout of dispensaries leading to access issues for many of the state’s patients,” Rosenberger said. “Southwest Ohio for instance didn’t get its first dispensary until May, 4 months after sales began. Montgomery County didn’t have its first dispensary open until July, 6 months after sales began. Hamilton County had to wait until September before their first dispensary opened, 8 months after sales began.”