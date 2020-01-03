Bottom deck of Western Hills Viaduct to close for routine maintenance Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct will close Saturday for inspection and scheduled maintenance.
The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition, the ramp at exit 2B from southbound I-75 to the Viaduct will close to accommodate crews and equipment. Through traffic heading east and west on the Viaduct will be allowed via the top deck.
Detour signage will be posted on site.
Crews will inspect the bridge and perform routine maintenance, such as sweeping, cleaning deck drains, concrete sounding checks and chipping.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when approaching the area.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.